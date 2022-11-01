My Hero Academia to Release Cosplay Replicas of Izuku's Batttle Gloves

My Hero Academia is giving Deku quite a difficult time in both its anime and manga, with the anime's sixth season following the young Midoriya's time during the War Arc and the manga putting the One For All inheritor front and center as a part of the Final Arc. While Kohei Horikoshi's manga might be nearing its end, that isn't stopping the Shonen franchise from preparing to release additional merch, with an upcoming Cosplay set looking to make fans more like Izuku than ever before.

It's taken quite some time for Midoriya to truly master most of his abilities as the latest inheritor of One For All, with the sixth season having yet to truly show him at his true power, though the Final Arc certainly has shown what Deku can do when under the right circumstances. With his earliest attempts at accessing the strength of All Might resulting in more than a few broken limbs, Deku began to rely on the creations of his school's gadget department. Creating a set of gloves that allows Deku to utilize One For All's strength in unique ways, such as snapping his fingers to unleash an air burst at opponents, Midoriya has come a long way since the early days of the series.

Deku Cosplay Smash

The new My Hero Academia gloves will arrive early next year from retailers, hitting in February and having a retail price of around $60 USD for the pair, and while the cosplay won't allow you to blow away enemies with the snap of your fingers, it makes for quite the close re-creation of Deku's most powerful armaments:

Even though anime fans are only a few episodes into the War Arc taking place in the sixth season's anime adaptation, the latest battle has already seen some major casualties from both sides of the aisle. The villains suffered the loss of one of their strongest allies, as Hawks was able to send Twice to an early grave, but the heroes have suffered quite a few losses of their own thanks in part to Shigaraki's awakening as he now holds the power of All For One at his disposal.

Will you be picking up Deku's gloves when they are made available next year?