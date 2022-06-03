My Hero Academia Summer Anime Special Releases New Poster

✖

My Hero Academia is set to have a big year in 2022, not just with the manga telling the tale of the "Final Arc" and the sixth season set to hit the airwaves this fall, but also with two new anime specials hitting Japan later this summer. With one special focusing on the students of Class 1-A putting together a baseball team, the other will continue the story of Deku, Bakugo, and Shoto learning under the tutelage of Endeavor and has released a new poster to give fans a first look.

The first OVA special that was revealed earlier this year will feature Class 1-A starting their own baseball team, with the first poster hitting on April Fool's Day, causing many to think that this adventure was simply a joke. The title of the second OVA special which will be hitting this summer on June 16th is "Laugh! As if you are in Hell" and will see Deku, Bakugo, and Shoto Todoroki during their internship at Endeavor's agency and facing down a new villain in the process. It will be interesting to see if either of these two specials have any effect on the sixth season of the anime adaptation dropping later this year.

The Official Twitter Account for My Hero Academia shared the new poster for the upcoming original video animation special, once again taking us back to the Class 1-A trio that studied under the number one hero throughout the fifth season as the War Arc approaches for the Shonen's anime series:

While the sixth season of My Hero Academia might be in full swing this fall, but the premiere episode of the upcoming season will premiere during this year's Hero Fes, an event that will focus on the heroes of Class 1-A and its anime adaptation. Hero Fes will take place on July 24th of this summer and will be sure to have plenty in store for fans that have been following the adventure of UA Academy for years.

Which of these two new OVA specials are you most looking forward to seeing? Are you hyped for the sixth season of My Hero Academia's anime adaptation? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.