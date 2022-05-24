My Hero Academia Artist Inks Mirko at the Gym in Viral Video: Watch

✖

Mirko the Rabbit Hero might not be a student of Class 1-A or one of the teachers that are attempting to mold the next generation of heroes at UA Academy, but the crime fighter has become one of the most popular heroes in Kohei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia thanks to her sharp personality and high-flying Quirk. With an assistant to Horikoshi, Yoshinori, having a major affinity for the Rabbit Hero, the artist has shared not just a new image of Mirko, but a breakdown of the inking process via a video that has gone viral.

Mirko is set to have a big year in 2022 within My Hero Academia, not just with her set to have a prominent role in the sixth season of the anime adaptation, which is set to bring the long-awaited "War Arc" to life, but also in the pages of the Shonen's manga. Kohei Horikoshi is currently telling the story of the Final Arc of his legendary Shonen series, with Mirko teaming up with Bakugo to help fight against One For All and his villainous regime. Considering how popular the heroine has become, it definitely wouldn't be a surprise to see the Rabbit Hero play a significant role in finally ending the destructive rampage of All For One and his allies.

Yoshinori shared this new video of inking Mirko at the gym via their Official Twitter Account, with the artist having produced numerous artwork in the past when it comes to the Rabbit Hero and numerous other heroes that spawned from the mind of Kohei Horikoshi:

While this fall will see the release of the sixth season of My Hero Academia's anime adaptation, the first episode will debut as a part of Hero Fes, an event dedicated to Kohei Horikoshi's story of heroes and villains. With the manga in the throw of its final chapters, it will be interesting to see how many more seasons, and feature-length films, that the anime adaptation will have before it too wraps its story.

What do you think of this new take on the Rabbit Hero? Do you think Mirko will manage to survive the final battle between the superheroes and the forces of All For One? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.