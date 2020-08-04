My Hero Academia: When and Where to Watch the Anime's Upcoming OVAs

✖

Earlier this week, fans of My Hero Academia were in for a treat when it was announced two new OVAs are on their way. The anime has been hard at work on season five, but that has no stopped the show from dishing out these specials for fans. The two-part OVA is slated to hit Hulu in Japan this month, and we are here to give you all the details on how to watch it in the U.S. as well.

To back up a moment, My Hero Academia will be putting a two-part OVA on Hulu starting August 16 in Japan. The original anime episode will eventually head to other streaming services in Japan, and it will be joined by two previous My Hero Academia OVAs released in 2017.

This new episode is called "Survive! Do-or-Die Survival Training" and will follow Class 1-A on a new training adventure. The class will be split into two and asked to save mock civilians in a fake underground mall after the area caught fire. All will go well into the mall accidentally collapses on the students and forces them to survive for real.

Go beyond the season! Two new My Hero Academia OVAs are headed to Funimation and we're planning a special watch party for their release. 👀💥 Read on: https://t.co/UKNj7VZm1H pic.twitter.com/eIhXv5SCuV — Funimation (@FUNimation) August 3, 2020

If you want to watch this two-part OVA in the United States, you can head to Funimation and Hulu. The episodes will be available on August 15 subbed, and Funimation will even be hosting a My Hero Academia watch-along event if you want to take part. Both of these services do require a paid subscription to use, but you can always sign up for a free trial if you are still on the fence about an annual subscription.

Will you be tuning into this My Hero Academia special later this month? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

