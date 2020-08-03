New My Hero Academia OVA Releases New Stills

✖

My Hero Academia fans might currently be waiting on the fifth season of the series, but there was definitely a major surprise in the fact that the series will be branching out with two brand new OVA episodes coming later this month. Announced for a worldwide release on August 15th, My Hero Academia will be launching the two-part OVA special titled "Make-It! Do or Die Survival Training!" For fans excited to see what's next from the anime, it will be streaming on Funimation and Crunchyroll whenever it does make its final launch. Now we have gotten a new look at what's to come!

Coupled with the announcement that these new OVA episodes are coming our way relatively soon, My Hero Academia has shared some new preview images as to what we can expect from the new episodes. It's here that you can see the young heroes involved with the new special like Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo and more! You can check them out below!

Funimation officially describes the new OVA episodes as such, "In this brand-new adventure, some Class 1-A students are sent to hone their survival skills at a training course. Having yet to receive their provisional licenses, they’re eager to cut loose and have a little fun. They quickly discover that the danger they face is no simulation! It’s going to take their combined training, teamwork, and quick thinking if they’re going to pass this assignment!”

As for Season 5 of the anime, there is unfortunately no concrete release window or date just yet. Composer for the series, Yuki Hayashi, teased last month that work on Season 5's OST has already begun. This means that despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, My Hero Academia has managed to find a workflow that is allowing the staff and cast to resume production safely as they get ready for Season 5.

