‘My Hero Academia’ Recap: ‘Bizarre! Gran Torino Appears’

My Hero Academia has begun the hero internships on Toonami, and Midoriya’s found himself in the care of someone odd and unexpected for this week of training.

Will Gran Torino help Midoriya get a better handle on One For All? Read on to find out everything that happened on the latest My Hero Academia on Toonami!

Midoriya stumbles on Gran Torino (All Might’s old teacher), an old man who had tripped onto his plate of sausages and ketchup. He doesn’t seem like he’s quite all there, and confuses Midoriya’s name. He then asks Midoriya to use his One For All Smash to test how far he’s come with that power. When Midoriya’s about to leave, Gran Torino dashes around and catches him by surprise. Torino says All Might hasn’t been teaching Midoriya well due to how he was using his power, and Midoriya realizes that like All Might Torino was playing a bit dumb. Midoriya’s hesitant to use his power, but Gran Torino taunts him. Midoriya correctly analyzes where Torino’s going to dash next and tries to throw a punch, but he misses and is bested by Torino. Torino says it’s because Midoriya’s worship of All Might is holding him back. Iida’s currently interning in Hosu in order to track down Hero Killer Stain after his attack on Ingenium. Just then, Stain is speaking with Shigaraki as he’s trying to get Stain to join the League of Villains. Stain refuses because Shigaraki’s convictions aren’t strong enough (and Shigaraki just wants to hurt All Might and Midoriya). Shigaraki’s master wants the confrontation between the two to happen regardless so Shigaraki can grow. Bakugo is interning with the Number 4 Hero, Best Jeanist, who hates him but made Bakugo an offer because of how talented he is. Jeanist wants to correct Bakugo’s unrefined nature. The rest of Class 1-A start on their Internships, seeing different aspects of the Pro Hero world. Todoroki begins with Endeavor, and the two are travelling somewhere to show Todoroki what being a hero is all about. Midoriya realizes he needs to think of One For All as an extension of his body much like other heroes, and decides that he needs a quick way to move around like Bakugo. He spends the first night training to jump on walls in an alley, failing a ton. Torino says that All Might went through nothing but combat training as a student since he was able to use One For All right away. He mentions how he was entrusted to do so by a dear friend, All Might’s predecessor, but Midoriya has no idea who All Might inherited the power from. After failing to microwave some Takoyaki, Midoriya realizes that he’s only been using One For All in certain areas when he needs it. To use it properly, he’s got to keep it all at one time. Sending the power through his entire body, he and Torino begin the next phase of their training.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

Fans are currently waiting on the fourth season of the series. Currently scheduled for a release sometime next year, the series revealed that the fourth season was already in production. But fans are hoping to see new footage from the season sooner rather than later. There is currently a rumored release window of Spring, which would make Spring 2019 one of the most jam-packed seasons of the year.