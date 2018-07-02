‘My Hero Academia’ Season 3 Confirms Return Date

My Hero Academia fans might be anxious to get right back into business with Season 3 of the series, but there’s going to be a short break without a new My Hero Academia episode this Saturday.

But when can fans expect the series to return? Luckily the break will only last a week as the series’ official Twitter confirmed it will be returning with new episodes beginning July 14.

Starting July 14, My Hero Academia is slated to begin the Hero License Exam arc. This arc puts the students in a special exam in order to become provisionally licensed heroes who can legally fight the new villainous threats. This begins with Episode 52, “Create Those Ultimate Moves,” which teases each of the students learning to better hone their Quirks into a new ultimate move to better help them in the coming exam.

This arc has been much anticipated after the way the anime presented the fight between All Might and All For One is such a glorious way. The first poster for the coming arc teases all sorts of new heroes, new gear, and grueling tests for Midoriya and the other heroes as they try to adjust to a new life without All Might standing as the Symbol of Peace.

For those unfamiliar with the My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

My Hero Academia‘s first movie, My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, is scheduled to open August 3 in Japan, but will hold a special World Premiere at Anime Expo 2018. The film is expecting to hits U.S. theaters this Fall. The film will cover a story not seen in the original manga with series creator Horikoshi noting that, “Of course the movie will be filled with Class A’s great efforts, that character’s past that hasn’t been in the manga yet, flashy action scenes, and much more.” The film also previously revealed its first key visual depicting a character fans have never seen before, and a trailer revealing an All Might in his prime.