My Hero Academia Promo Hypes My Villain Academia Season 5 Premiere

My Hero Academia is hyping Season 5's premiere of the My Villain Academia arc with a new promo! After much anticipation that was made even tougher to bear when the anime flipped the order of the final arcs of the season, the fifth season of the anime is finally kicking off the villain focused My Villain Academia arc with the next episode of the series. Although the anime has shared a few glimpses of the villains over its episodes so far, now fans will finally get to see what Tomura Shigaraki and the League of Villains have been up to.

This begins with Episode 108 of the series, suitably titled "My Villain Academia." Although the anime has already revealed how this arc will come to an end with the cliffhanger from the previous episode, we'll be getting the context as to how the villains get to this point as the anime goes back in time to show Shigaraki and the villains' next stage of evolution. You can check out the newest promo for the next episode below from My Hero Academia's official Twitter account:

My Hero Academia Episode 108 sets the stage for the start of My Villain Academia as such, "The huge villain Gigantomachia meets the League of Villains outside of their hideout. It seems the ally was left by All For One, but when he sees Shigaraki, he begins to rampage. Gigantomachia, who has supported All For One behind the scenes as a loyal bodyguard, despairs at the difference between his former master and Shigaraki. The battle between Shigaraki and Gigantomachia begins!"

My Villain Academia was one of the major fan favorites from Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series, and fans of the anime are hoping it will be just as monumental for the anime's future.