My Hero Academia Announces Simuldub Premiere Date

My Hero Academia is on top of its game right now as the anime moves on with its fifth season. Of course, the subbed show is almost three episodes in, so it is about time the English dub goes live. And now, fans have a date for when the new edition will go live.

Over on Funimation, the streaming service saved the day for some fans with its big simuldub announcement. The company confirmed My Hero Academia season five will bring its dub live on April 10, and it will be available exclusively for Funimation subscribers.

(Photo: TOHO Animation)

"Starting April 10, Episode 1 of the My Hero Academia Season 5 English dub arrives on Funimation, as we learn a little bit of what happens in the aftermath of Endeavor’s showdown with High End," the company announced earlier today.

"Of course, your favorite My Hero Academia cast members are BACK for this new season, including Justin Briner as Deku, Clifford Chapin as Bakugo, Luci Christian as Ochaco and David Matranga as Todoroki. Of course, you’ll also see the incredible stylings of Zeno Robinson as Hawks and Patrick Seitz as Endeavor in this first episode."

If you are not caught up on My Hero Academia, you can watch its dubbed and subbed through Funimation right now. As for season five, its episodes are expected to run through the fall where it will close just in time for the anime's third movie to go live!

Are you excited to check out the dub of My Hero Academia? Do you prefer the dub or sub? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.