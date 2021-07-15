My Hero Academia Season 5 Teases Toga's New Look

✖

The League of Villains has introduced antagonists to the world of anime via Kohei Horikoshi's Shonen franchise of My Hero Academia that have become fan favorites within the medium, and with the upcoming My Villain Academia Arc focused squarely on Shigaraki and his clan, it looks like Toga is getting a brand new look. While we were able to briefly see the League in the latest installment of the anime, with Hawks currently working undercover to reveal the nefarious plans that the villains are looking to put into action, the Meta Liberation Army Arc will see them in full force.

While the League was meeting with Hawks, sitting in shadow as they discussed their plans to unleash an attack on the world of heroes in four months, Toga couldn't restrain her crush on the main hero of the story in Midoriya, witnessing his recent exploits as a part of Endeavor's Agency, fighting against the Star Servant and his minions in a brief encounter. Needless to say, Toga's new look is hinting at the idea that the female villain is getting something of a power boost, with machinery that might improve her Quirk which is as twisted as the antagonist herself.

Twitter User Atsushi 101X shared the slightly new look for Toga that she will be sporting in the upcoming My Villain Academia Arc, which will see some major changes to not only Shigaraki's group, but also to the world at large within My Hero Academia:

My Hero Academia S5 Second Cour - New Character Visual for Toga pic.twitter.com/mXQTwVFkCt — Atsu (@Atsushi101X) July 15, 2021

Fans were a bit perplexed when it was originally announced that the Endeavor Agency Arc would be taking place before the arrival of the Arc focusing on both the League of Villains and the Meta Liberation Army, as this was the opposite in the story of the manga. With these events building toward the biggest battle between the heroes and the villains in My Hero Academia, Season Six of the anime will most likely focus on the War Arc, which will have more than a few casualties.

What do you think of Toga's new look? What are you most excited to see in the upcoming villain-centric storyline?