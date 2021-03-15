My Hero Academia Teases Toga's New Uniform at First Exhibition

✖

My Hero Academia teases a new uniform for Himiko Toga at the upcoming first major exhibition for the series! My Hero Academia is currently celebrating the fifth anniversary of its official anime adaptation, and it's breaking out in a big way with the first official art exhibition for the franchise featuring tons of new art from series creator Kohei Horikoshi. The official Twitter account for the upcoming exhibition has been teasing some of this new art with previews of the various works, and the newest sneak peek is teasing a new look for Himiko Toga.

Although the actual account itself does not completely reveal that it's going to be Himiko Toga with a new school uniform, this actually seems like a completed and in-color version of a sketch Horikoshi revealed for Toga (which the creator dubbed as "Super Toga") last Spring. You can check out the preview and original sketch below to see if you can spot those similarities between the two sketches as well:

As many of the special artworks for the franchise's characters (including Himiko Toga) have seen from Horikoshi in the past, this will likely not be a full makeover for the character in the official series. But it's undoubtedly time for a change of some sort for the character considering how much the villain had gone through in the war between the heroes and the Paranormal Liberation Front in the manga series last year.

A new main costume for Toga would take her into the next era of the series and couple well with her new attitude, but we'll see for ourselves soon enough! What do you think? Would you want to see Himiko Toga with a new uniform? What would you think if this was the look for her makeover? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!