My Hero Academia Creator Shares Gorgeous Toga Sketch for the New Year

My Hero Academia's creator shared a gorgeous new look at Himiko Toga to celebrate the new year! My Hero Academia might have had a strong 2020 with not only the second half of its fourth anime season, a second feature film, and one of the strongest arcs in its manga to date, but there's a good chance the franchise will have an even better go at it this year. Not only is the series' manga set to continue with what could be an even bigger story arc, but the anime will be returning of its much anticipated fifth season.

Series creator Kohei Horikoshi is really feeling the love for the new year as well, and shared a bit of that with fans. Giving the fan favorite villain Himiko Toga a gorgeous new look to celebrate the new year (and the release of the series' latest volume in Japan), Horikoshi certainly has gotten the year off to a great start with fans. Check out the new Himiko Toga sketch below from Horikoshi's official Twitter account:

My Hero Academia will be making its grand return for its fifth season on March 27th in Japan. When the anime does make its come back, it will be tackling the Joint Training arc of the original manga series. This arc sees Class 1-A take on Class 1-B as both groups show just how much they have improved since the start of the series. The only wrench in things is the extra student coming along for the ride, Hitoshi Shinso.

Along with the fifth season of the anime, the franchise will also be debuting its third feature film in Japan this Summer. There's no exact release date or official title for the film just yet, but a mysterious trio of teasers promised Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo, and Shoto Todoroki will be sharing the center stage this time. All in all, it's going to be a big year for the franchise.

What do you think? What makes you most excited for My Hero Academia this year? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!