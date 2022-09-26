My Hero Academia Creator Celebrates Season 6 With Special Cover Art

My Hero Academia is coming back next month with the anime's highly anticipated sixth season as part of the huge Fall 2022 anime schedule, and the original series creator is celebrating the new wave of episodes with some special (and surprisingly bittersweet) cover art for the newest chapter! The manga recently has been very intense as it works through the final war between the heroes and villains, but the anime will be kicking off its own take on this very soon with a full adaptation of the first conflict between the sides that really set the Final Act of the series in motion.

Chapter 367 of My Hero Academia is pretty spoiler heavy for fans who might only be keeping track of the anime, but the cover art for the chapter sees the heroes and villains having a special watch party for Season 6 of the anime. In this special kind of "What If" situation for the cover art, the fan favorite heroes and villains are all relaxing with one another as they celebrate the new episodes. But as fans know full well about the heroes and villains (and some of the big moments coming in the new season), there's no way such a hang out would be possible. Check it out below:

As for what to expect from My Hero Academia Season 6, the new episodes will kick off on October 1st, and will be streaming in international territories with Crunchyroll. The new season will be tackling the Paranormal Liberation Front War arc from Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series, and the characters in this cover art each have some big roles. But not everyone will make it out unscathed. Crunchyroll teases the lead in to Season 6 as such:

"With Bakugo and Todoroki, Deku is doing his work-study at the office of the number one hero, Endeavor. Working hard in the best possible environment, he is growing as a hero and using Blackwhip, a new Quirk that was hiding in One For All. Meanwhile, Tomura Shigaraki from the League of Villains clashes against the Metahuman Liberation Army led by Re-Destro. While he's being driven into a corner fighting Re-Destro, he recovers forgotten memories of his terrible childhood and is awakened. He seizes the Metahuman Liberation Army, expands its influence, and now desires a new power for himself to destroy everything."

Are you ready for My Hero Academia Season 6? What are you most excited to see in the new season? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!