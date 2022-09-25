My Hero Academia Hypes Season 6 With New TV Spot

My Hero Academia will soon be hitting our screens once more with the highly anticipated sixth season of the anime along with the rest of the new anime coming next month, and now the series is gearing up to show off with a new TV spot hyping what's to come in the new episodes! The Fall 2022 anime schedule is jam packed with some of the most anticipated new anime releases of the year overall, and leading the charge in many ways is My Hero Academia. Kicking off with a massive war between the heroes and villains, it's got a lot for fans to look forward to.

Following the build up from the fifth season of the series that saw both the heroes and villain sides making the necessary preparations and getting stronger for the next fight to come, Season 6 of the anime will actually kick off this massive war between the full rosters of each sides. With My Hero Academia juggling lots of characters, fights, and some big moments coming in the next season, the series has released a new TV spot showing off more of what to expect from Season 6 of the anime! Check it out below:

My Hero Academia Season 6 will be kicking off the Paranormal Liberation Front War arc from Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series when it premieres on October 1st. Crunchyroll has also announced that they will be streaming the new episodes internationally alongside their debut in Japan, and you can catch up with the first five seasons of the series now streaming on the service. They tease the lead in to Season 6 as such:

"With Bakugo and Todoroki, Deku is doing his work-study at the office of the number one hero, Endeavor. Working hard in the best possible environment, he is growing as a hero and using Blackwhip, a new Quirk that was hiding in One For All. Meanwhile, Tomura Shigaraki from the League of Villains clashes against the Metahuman Liberation Army led by Re-Destro. While he's being driven into a corner fighting Re-Destro, he recovers forgotten memories of his terrible childhood and is awakened. He seizes the Metahuman Liberation Army, expands its influence, and now desires a new power for himself to destroy everything."

