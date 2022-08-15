My Hero Academia Season 6 Premiere Impresses Fans After Early Screening

My Hero Academia season six is on the horizon, and that means the superhero fandom is ready to rise up. After all, Izuku and his friends are heading towards their most intense battles yet thanks to a budding war. Studio Bones has been hard at work on the season since My Hero Academia ended its last. And following an early premiere overseas, it seems fans have a lot to look forward to with the anime's comeback.

For those who don't know, My Hero Academia puts on various live events in Japan, and one of the biggest is Hero Fes. The event takes place each summer, and now, lucky attendees are starting to speak about what they saw online. Many of these fan accounts are in Japanese given the event's location, of course, but several recaps have gone live in English courtesy of shibuyasmash and xprathamx on Twitter.

According to these threads, the first episode of season six is strong out of the gate as it isn't a filler recap. We will avoid discussing any spoilers here, but for manga readers, they can rest assured knowing the premiere dives into canon content from the get-go. Everyone from Izuku to Mirko and even Shigaraki's doctor appears to complicate things.

Of course, another topic My Hero Academia fans have asked about is animation, and these accounts have been quick to reassure fans. According to xprathamx, the animation in episode one is "definitely a huge step up from [season five]" and feels "more polished and clean".l This sentiment was shared by others online who were able to watch the event in person. After all, Hero Fes only premiered episode one to in-person attendees, so only select fans got to see the whole shebang.

With its pacing and animation on lock, My Hero Academia season six sounds like it will have a strong start when it debuts this fall. The anime is slated to debut this October amidst a stacked fall cour including Chainsaw Man and Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War. The hit series will need to bring its best to compete, so we're keeping our fingers crossed for Class 1-A!

Are you excited for My Hero Academia season six to launch? Which battle from the manga are you most excited to see? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.