My Hero Academia: Is "Dabi Dance" Is the Anime's Best Episode Yet?

Right now, it would put things lightly to say My Hero Academia is doing well. Earlier this fall, fans watched as Izuku made his way back to television, and he has found himself in the midst of a war. With the villains and heroes squaring off, it is clear now things have changed for good in the series, and Dabi just dropped one of the show's most insane bombshells yet. And honestly, it has fans debating whether "Dabi Dance" is the show's best episode to date.

As you can see below, the argument is going on strong even days after episode 124 aired. Director Shouji Ikeno had the Internet buzzing about the release before it even dropped, and Dabi was quick to steal headlines once his episode went live. After all, the villain found himself trending across the globe, and fans had nothing but praise for his intense episode.

After all, it isn't every day My Hero Academia drops a bombshell capable of dismantling hero society. Dabi held the secret close to their chest up until now, but at last, the world has learned his true identity. It turns out Dabi is none other than the eldest son of Endeavor who was thought dead. Formerly known as Toya, Dabi has been planning his revenge against Endeavor since his supposed death, and the whole world is now privy to the Todoroki family's dirt. And thanks to Dabi's episode, fans were treated to one hell of a sakuga fest along the way.

Now, fans are weighing in on where "Dabi Dance" ranks among My Hero Academia so far. Season six has had some very strong episodes, and of course, seasons two and three were filled with impressive updates. But for now, well – it seems like Dabi's big break has won over the heart of the fandom.

Are you keeping up with My Hero Academia this season? Where does "Dabi Dance" rank on your list of favorites? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.