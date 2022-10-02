My Hero Academia Director Hypes Season 6 With Izuku Sketch

My Hero Academia has finally returned with its highly anticipated sixth season as part of the stacked Fall 2022 anime schedule, and one of the directors behind the series is hyping what's coming next for Izuku Midoriya with a cool new sketch! The sixth season of the anime has officially kicked off a huge new war between the entire hero and villain rosters with its first episode, and fans saw the heroes formulating their plan of attack. Although Izuku's not in the center of the action for now, it won't be too much longer before he gets into a big fight.

With My Hero Academia's sixth season now off to the races and getting into even more intense fights as the new episodes continue through the Fall and beyond, CG Director Yota Ando has celebrated the occasion with an intense new sketch showing off a cool new look for Deku as he wields his Blackwhip power for what's next. Now it's just a matter of getting to see him using it in the anime, and you can check out Ando's special sketch for the young hero below as shared on the director's official Twitter account:

My Hero Academia Season 6 is now up and running with new episodes, and you can check out the series (along with the first five seasons) now streaming on Crunchyroll. As for what to expect from the new slate, Crunchyroll begins to tease the lead in to Season 6 as such, "With Bakugo and Todoroki, Deku is doing his work-study at the office of the number one hero, Endeavor. Working hard in the best possible environment, he is growing as a hero and using Blackwhip, a new Quirk that was hiding in One For All."

The synopsis for the season continues with, "Meanwhile, Tomura Shigaraki from the League of Villains clashes against the Metahuman Liberation Army led by Re-Destro. While he's being driven into a corner fighting Re-Destro, he recovers forgotten memories of his terrible childhood and is awakened. He seizes the Metahuman Liberation Army, expands its influence, and now desires a new power for himself to destroy everything."

What are you hoping to see from Deku in My Hero Academia Season 6? What did you think of the season premiere? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!