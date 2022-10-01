My Hero Academia's War Begins in Season Six Premiere

The day has finally arrived, with My Hero Academia's fifth season laying the groundwork for the villainous assault that saw Shigaraki taking control when it came to the Meta Liberation Army's forces, forging a new organization known as the Paranormal Liberation Front. As heroes young and old were fed information from an undercover Hawks, the plan has been put into place where the crime fighters will launch an assault on the antagonists, as the season six premiere has many surprises for fans following Midoriya and his fellow classmates.

My Hero Academia's fifth season focused not just on building up the villains to their most powerful position in the Shonen series to date, it also saw many of the heroes receive an upgrade when it came to their respective Quirks. During the first half of season five, the young crime fighters of Class 1-A found themselves fighting against their rivals in 1-B via a "friendly" training exercise where various heroes were pitted against one another. Following this "Civil War's" conclusion, Deku, Bakugo, and Shoto Todoroki accepted internships with Endeavor's agency, learning as much as they could from the current number one hero.

You can watch the season six premiere at Crunchyroll by clicking this link, with the initial outing for My Hero Academia's War Arc setting the stage and building the tension as the heroes attempt to take the forces of All For One and Shigaraki by surprise. The series will continue to be released on Saturdays on a weekly schedule, so keep that in mind as the struggle for UA Academy's world continues.

A lot happened in a relatively short amount of time with the beginning of the Paranormal Liberation Front, as all the heroes split up into two sides, with one being led by Endeavor and the other being headed by Edgeshot. With the fiery hero leading a charge against Dr. Garaki and his powerful Nomu, the ninja hero is taking the fight directly to a meeting of the higher-ups within the villainous collective. With Mirko already jumping into battle and quite brutally taking down her fair share of Nomu, My Hero Academia isn't wasting any time when it comes to the battle that will decide the fate of Hero Society.

The official description for this premiere, titled "A Quiet Beginning", reads as such:

"Through Hawks' reconnaissance, the professional heroes gather together after obtaining info on the hideout of the Paranormal Liberation Front led by Shigaraki and at the hospital where the Doctor creates the Nomus. Finally, the all-out war between Heroes and Villains begins!"

What did you think of the Season Six Premiere? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.