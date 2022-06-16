My Hero Academia Launches Season 6 OVAs in Japan

My Hero Academia is set to return to the small screen this fall, with the sixth season looking to adapt the story of the War Arc, pitting the heroes of Class 1-A against the terrifying forces of Shigaraki and the Paranormal Liberation Front. Before the biggest battle of Deku and his friends' careers take place, Studio BONES has released two new original video animations in Japanese theaters running under the titles of "Hero League Baseball" and "Laugh! As If You Are in Hell" that cover two topics that could not be more different from one another.

Hero League Baseball sees the students, and teachers, of UA Academy participating in a friendly scrimmage with one another on the ball field, while the other original video animation explores the new adventure within the internship that Deku, Bakugo, and Shoto Todoroki participated in within Endeavor's hero agency. While an official release date for North America has yet to be revealed for these specials, fans will have the opportunity to check them out at this year's Anime Expo taking place the weekend of July 4th and set to not just reveal new info regarding My Hero Academia, but many other anime franchises.

The Twitter Account Shibuya Smash shared some images from one of the theaters that is currently playing the two My Hero Academia specials, featuring the many heroes of Class 1-A in some particularly wild situations that might not have made the main series proper from BONES:

My Hero Academia “HLB” and “Laugh! As If You Are in Hell” OVA memo thread ⚾️🎨✨ #OVAspoilers pic.twitter.com/799662e7Bz — 渋谷スマッシュ ♡ (@shibuyasmash) June 16, 2022

What might come as unfortunate news to many fans of My Hero Academia is that Kohei Horikoshi is currently working on the Final Arc of the series within the pages of the Shonen's manga, pitting the heroes of Class 1-A against the nearly invincible forces of All For One's forces. With a few of the major battles having already come to an end, it will be interesting to see which heroes and villains are able to survive the series and how the world of Hero Society changes as a result of the last conflict.

