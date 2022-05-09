My Hero Academia Releases Season 6 OVA Poster

✖

My Hero Academia has its team working behind the scenes on season six, but that is not the only project going on with the crew. While the crew at Studio Bones works on the show's next chapter, they are also dabbling with a couple of new OVAs. A report has confirmed two new shorts are on their way, and we've been given a first look at one of them.

As you can see below, the official page for My Hero Academia shared a poster for its next OVA. The special, which is titled "HLB", is slated to go live this June. The short will follow our heroes as they participate in a rousing game of baseball, and we know just a few of its players.

The visual reveals Jiro will be playing baseball with Kirishima, Amajiki, Shoji, Gang Orca, and Fatgum as they are all donning blue uniforms. The other team in orange will feature Ojiro, Kaminari, Sadou, Mount Lady, Mineta, and more.

Of course, this poster makes it easy to see this first OVA will dabble into the sports shonen genre. It has almost become a tradition for Japan's top anime series to order some sort of sports special. From Jujutsu Kaisen to Dragon Ball Super, the tradition continues to this day, so it was only a matter of time before My Hero Academia got in on the whole shtick.

Once this baseball-centric OVA goes live, My Hero Academia will have another short on the horizon. The anime has yet to comment on this second special, but fans are curious to see how it might tie into season six. After all, the anime's new season will go live this fall, and audiences would love to see Class 1-A relax in an OVA before the show's next arc sends the students into a tizzy.

