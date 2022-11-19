My Hero Academia Takes Two Heroes Off The Board...Maybe Forever

The Paranormal Liberation War has seen the heroes taking on their biggest challenges, as Shigaraki and his army are fighting back the crime fighters' ambush in the latest episodes of My Hero Academia. With the largest challenge that most of Class 1-A faced in this latest installment taking the form of Gigantomachia, the antagonist who stood taller than a mountain and was sprinting toward his master, the current wielder of All For One, Shigaraki, has crashed through his limits and two major villains have suffered terribly as a result.

Shigaraki might not be able to access the full power of All For One thanks to Eraserhead's Quirk, but the decaying young villain still has a body that is giving him strength and speed on the same level as All Might. While Endeavor was joined by Deku and Bakugo in fighting against the head of the Paranormal Liberation War, Shigaraki refused to stay down and broke through his limits while remembering the pain and strife he went through in his early years as a member of Hero Society. Unfortunately, Gran Torino was on the receiving end of Shigaraki's rage and it seems as though the tiny hero won't be a part of the battle moving forward, as Deku's mentor might be a casualty thanks to a brutal blow from the villain.

The War To End Them All

Shigaraki wasn't done as he railed against Gran Torino however, as he revealed that he was still holding on to one of the "Quirk erasing bullets" that he had swiped from Overhaul during the events of Season Four, leaping toward Aizawa as he wanted to once again access the full power of All For One. While the Dragon Hero Ryukyu was able to keep Shigaraki at bay, the young villain punched his way through the hero's hand and launched the bullet at Eraserhead, striking him in the leg.

If Eraserhead loses his Quirk, the heroes will be at a severe disadvantage as they'll be fighting a Shigaraki who can access his full power, and with the current wielder of All For One already demonstrating that he can use his decaying power to eliminate entire cities, Deku, Bakugo, and their allies would be in serious trouble.

Do you think Gran Torino is truly dead? Is Aizawa about to lose his Quirk forever in a similar scenario as Lemillion?