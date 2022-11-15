My Hero Academia Admits Aizawa Could Take All Might In a Fight

My Hero Academia's latest episode saw Aizawa in the crosshairs of Shigaraki, with the young villain inheriting All For One's power and the UA Academy doing everything in his power to make sure that the crime fighters live to fight another day and keep Hero Society from falling apart at the seams. With Shigaraki holding on to strength on par with Toshinori Yagi in the Paranormal Liberation War, the recent episode shows why Eraserhead would be the victor if these two heroes came to blows.

All Might and Eraserhead grew up in two very different worlds, with the former routinely thought of as a great, friendly hero as he entered every battle and emergency with a smile, putting civilians at ease and earning him his title as the "Symbol of Peace". To All Might's Superman, Eraserhead was his Batman, acting as a vigilante for some time in his career, operating from the shadows and using his Quirk erasure powers for the benefit of Hero Society. While Aizawa doesn't have super strength or speed at his fingertips, his power and the skills he learned as a vigilante patrolling the city skyline make him a worthy opponent to any character, let alone All Might.

One Twitter User highlighted the recent exceptionalism of Eraserhead from the latest episode of My Hero Academia, where the heroes all worked in tandem to fight against Shigaraki, with Aizawa having the most important role in stopping the new wielder of All For One from accessing his many powers:

Midoriya and Bakugo save Aizawa-sensei from Shigaraki. Love their combo with Endeavor in this arc.#MyHeroAcademia pic.twitter.com/m7vumEbxqP — 卂尺ㄚ乃 (@uraharyb) November 12, 2022

Despite All Might's wild strength and speed, Aizawa is no slouch, and the Class 1-A teacher's agility, mastery of his "wraps", and most importantly, ability to stop All Might from accessing his full strength, would help him eke out a win. While Eraserhead might have the abilities to win this battle, the fight against Shigaraki is something else entirely, as the villain's body has been made on the same level as All Might's, meaning that Aizawa's Quirk only stops him from accessing his power of decay along with the other tricks that All For One has up its sleeve.

