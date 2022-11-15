My Hero Academia Season 6 Shows Off Deku and Bakugo's Tag Team

My Hero Academia Season 6 kicked off with an explosive start, but the newest episode of the series has taken things to a new level as Izuku Midoriya and Katsuki Bakugo have kicked off a new tag team together with the rest of the pro heroes against Tomura Shigaraki! The first episodes of the newest season saw the heroes actually catching the Paranormal Liberation Front by surprise with their raid on their various bases, but things took a turn for the worst when Shigaraki officially entered the fight himself. Openly seeking One For All's power, Izuku couldn't stay away from the fray much longer.

My Hero Academia's newest season has seen Shigaraki displaying his new level of strength as Endeavor and the other pro heroes continue to struggle, and in order to keep him away from One For All, Izuku ended up entering the battle himself with Bakugo tagging along in full. Now that they have entered the fight, the newest episode of the series shows off a bit of their teamwork while they fight alongside Endeavor to deal any kind of potential damage to the villain as they can.

Deku and Bakugo’s sync here is so good!!!

The Wonder Duo!!! 🥰🥰 pic.twitter.com/cz6tQYpTuJ — Sam/Kitten 💚⭕️🧡 (@Kacchansbabee) November 12, 2022

Why Are Izuku and Bakugo Fighting Shigaraki?

The previous episode of the series saw Deku and Bakugo moving into action when they found out that Shigaraki is now seeking out One For All. First luring him away, the two of them show up at the main battle despite Aizawa and the other heroes' protests. Managing to save their teacher at just the right moment from losing his life entirely, the two of them wanted to protect their teacher as best as they could because of how much he means for Class 1-A's future (and the future of the heroes) as a whole.

READ MORE: My Hero Academia Reveals Deku's Absolute Worst Nightmare | My Hero Academia Season 6 Gets Closer to Revealing Izuku's Biggest Secret

Now that the two of them have begun fighting against Shigaraki together with Endeavor, their tag team sees Bakugo using Deku as a piece of bait to lure Shigaraki's attention long enough for he and Endeavor to deal some choice hits. But it's clear that the fight against the villain has only really started, and now it's just a matter of seeing whether or not Izuku and Bakugo can make it out of the battle with their lives.

How are you liking Deku and Bakugo's tag team against Shigaraki? What do you think of My Hero Academia's sixth season so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!