What Is Going On With Midoriya In The Season Four Finale of My Hero Academia?

My Hero Academia has given fans one of the best episodes of the series to date with its season four finale, as well as a cliffhanger that asks us the question of “What is happening with Midoriya?” Fans of the manga know exactly what is happening with the young hero Deku, but if you don’t feel like waiting until the series returns for it’s confirmed fifth season, we have you covered as we’ll dive into what exactly is happening with Izuku and what fans of My Hero Academia‘s anime series can expect from the television series moving forward!

Warning! We are going to go into heavy spoiler territory for the future of My Hero Academia’s anime, so if you don’t want to be spoiled on the upcoming fifth season and beyond, steer clear!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The final minutes of My Hero Academia’s fourth season conclusion shows us a sleeping Midoriya who dreams of the origins of One For All, with the originator of the Quirk being assaulted by All For One in the villain’s bid to power himself up further. As Midoriya looks at the terrifying scene, he is joined by the deceased wielders of the One For All quirk that came before him. As Deku startles himself awake, his hand begins glowing with energy, leaving fans wondering just what is happening to the young hero who has been the protagonist of the series since its inception.

The manga, which has documented numerous story lines ahead of the anime, tells us exactly what is happening to Midoriya as he is becoming more powerful. As he begins to learn more about One For All, his connection with his predecessors becomes stronger and new powers begin to emerge. Not only does Deku have All Might’s powers at his disposal, we also will begin to exhibit the Quirks of all the wielders of One For All that came before him, making him insanely more powerful.

The first new power that Deku will eventually display is the Quirk of Black Whip, allowing him to create energy vines from his arms that he can control and use to grab anything he wishes! Needless to say, Midoriya’s exploration of One For All is going to make him one of the most powerful heroes in the world hand’s down!

Are you excited to see Midoriya’s power grow in Season Five? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and UA Academy!