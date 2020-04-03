My Hero Academia Has Made Izuku Too Powerful

My Hero Academia has followed the story of Midoriya "Deku" Izuku on his quest to become a professional hero and the new "Symbol Of Peace", but has the series made him far too powerful for his own good? We think that the young hero who is the successor to All Might has gone so far and beyond his power set that he has entered a new level wherein he is not only one of the most powerful heroes at UA Academy, but one of the most powerful heroes period. In this write-up, we'll break down how the series has mad Midoriya simply too powerful for his own good and how that power can sometimes have an adverse effect on the overall storyline of My Hero Academia!

Every Quirk Has A Drawback Except For Midoriya's (Photo: Studio Bones) Now to be fair, Midoriya's original acquisition of One For All came with a serious drawback in that whenever he would use the Quirk, it would break his bones. Delivering punches, kickes, finger snaps, and other uses would absolutely break his extremities and cause him some serious pain. While this weakness has been overcome thanks to some intense training, it's still a shame that Deku's Quirk doesn't have that weakness as so many of his classmates have weaknesses that will simply never be overcome. Kaminari's stupidity that arises from using his quirk too much and Tokoyami's Dark Shadow going berserk seem to be permanent and it seems as though no amount of training can cure those. With Deku defeating villains left and right, it would be nice to give him a bigger weakness to up the stakes.

Rivalry With Bakugo (Photo: Studio Bones) Let's be real, does anyone truly believe that in a no holds barred fight, Bakugo would have a chance against a Midoriya that was using 100% of his power? Heck, even if he was using 20% of his power, it feels like the initial fight between the two rivals was decided more by Deku holding back and Bakugo going all out as he always does. In the recent film of My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising, Bakugo and Midoriya fight side by side but it isn't until the end that they are truly placed onto an even playing field. The two rivals need to have powers on an even keel to make it interesting, otherwise Bakugo will just be left in the dust.

It Eliminates Teamwork (Photo: Studio Bones) Class 1-A has worked together since the beginning of My Hero Academia, but Midoriya's powerful status has elevated him to the point that more often than not his fighting alone against villains. When the League of Villains first appeared, it caused Deku and his classmates to really have to work as a unit to survive but now, in the fourth season, Midoriya is fighting by himself, with an assist from Eri, and took on Gentle Criminal and La Brava on his own. With Deku's powers increasing, it seems as if he is pulling far ahead of his classmates and that leaves them playing more of a supporting role in a story where team work should be key.

It Eliminates Tension (Photo: Studio Bones) In My Hero Academia, the fights can be high stakes with heroes being killed or permanently injured in attempting to save lives and fight against villainous horders. With Midoriya now harboring strength and speed on the same level as All Might, one has to wonder if any villain is even going to stand a chance against him in a one on one fight moving forward. Yes, he had a little bit of difficulty against Gentle Criminal, but Deku ultimately came out on top and was hardly much worse for wear against the villain, even with La Brava's power up. Perhaps ticking his power down a notch would make fights and scenarios more dangerous and hence more interesting.