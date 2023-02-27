My Hero Academia Promo Outs Deku's Awful Condition

My Hero Academia has been slowly tearing down Izuku Midoriya with each new episode of the sixth season, and the promo for the next episode of the series is really showing just how much mental damage he's taken since everything went down in the fight with Tomura Shigaraki in the Paranormal Liberation Front War arc. The second half of the season has seen Japan going through a ton of changes as All For One and the villains have gone on to cause tons of damage, and Deku has put so much responsibility on his shoulders as a result of his believing that it's all been fault.

My Hero Academia's recent slate of episodes have been dealing more mental damage to Deku than ever as he's starting to realize the true lengths that All For One will go to claim One For All's powers, and that's going to continue to wear on him as he becomes even more of a dark hero fighting on his own. The next episode of the series is teasing that Deku will continue his dark descent even further, and you can check out the promo for Episode 135 below:

How to Watch My Hero Academia Episode 135

Episode 135 of My Hero Academia is titled "Friend," and while the promo's visuals itself tease a Deku that's continuing his dark vigilante fights against All For One's assassins, it's Deku's narration of it that shows how much pain he's in at the moment. "In order for everyone to live in peace again -- in order to laugh with everyone again -- I need to fully unleash the power of One For All. But...Why? I'm fine, really." And that's certainly a terrible place and mindset for Deku to be in.

Things are only going to get worse before things get better as the heroes are still working their way through a ruined Japan. And as Deku puts more of this pressure on his shoulders, he's further withdrawing into himself thinking that he's the only one who can actually stop Shigaraki and All For One. As the season heads into its final episodes, Deku's only going to be hurt more.

