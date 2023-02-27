My Hero Academia Season 6 Really Just Turned Deku Into Spider-Man

My Hero Academia's sixth season has been changing Izuku Midoriya more than ever following the events of the Paranormal Liberation Front War arc, and the newest episode of the series just changed things even more by really turning Deku into the anime's own take on the famous Marvel hero Spider-Man! Deku has had a lot on his shoulders in the last few episodes especially. As All For One and Tomura Shigaraki continue to grow in power, Deku has been growing with his uses of One For All as well. This means he's been dealing with a lot more quirks than before.

At the same time, while Deku's growing in the number of quirks he can use with One For All's power, each of them is also much stronger than they ever have been. It's one of the dangers of the power as he needs to get ready for his eventual rematch, but also these abilities have drastically changed the way he fights. He's now moving through Japan all on his own as a vigilante hero, and it seems more appropriate now that he can use Blackwhip to travel around much like Spider-Man uses his webs to swing across buildings.

People will focus a lot on the Yutapon scene, but this part is awesomepic.twitter.com/wPHcKltZtV — MHA NEWS🇧🇷 (@animenews_news) February 25, 2023

How Deku Is Like Spider-Man Now

While we have already seen Deku using his Blackwhip abilities before, it really has come through now that he's using them in tandem with some of the other abilities now at his disposal. Episode 134 of My Hero Academia sees him fighting against one of All For One's assassins, Lady Nagant, and it's here we see how much Deku is like Spider-Man now. Not only is he fighting all alone without much backup in the field, he's also now using his Blackwhip abilities to help him traverse the area.

Combined with his Danger Sense (which is just like the Spidey-Sense) and Deku is more like Marvel's most famous hero than ever before. But unlike Spider-Man, hopefully Deku has a lot more luck fighting against his foes than Spider-Man. Especially when it comes to protecting those close to him. But how are you liking Deku becoming more like Spider-Man? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!