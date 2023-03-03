My Hero Academia Previews Dark Hero Arc's Next Chapter

My Hero Academia recently brought the battle featuring Deku and Lady Nagant to an end, with Midoriya squeaking out a victory against the villainous sniper while also showing the pawn of All For One that there might just be light to emerge from Hero Society. As Izuku continues to do whatever is necessary to keep civilization from falling apart following multiple prison breaks and the villains amassing even more power after the Paranormal Liberation War, a new preview has given us a look at the next installment of Studio BONES's anime adaptation.

There are only a handful of episodes left before season six comes to an end, with the manga currently walking fans through the "Final Arc" which creator Kohei Horikoshi has touted as the last battle for Deku and his friends. At present, Studio Bones hasn't announced a season seven, though based on the popularity of the franchise to date, the television series most likely has more installments on the way. With the last battle taking place, Shonen fans are left to wonder how many more seasons, and/or movies, the anime adaptation will release in the future to cap off the battle between UA Academy and All For One's forces.

The Dark Hero Returns

The new images for the next episode of My Hero Academia's sixth season not only show us All Might along with several members of Class 1-A, but they also give us what might be the most terrifying look of Deku's Dark Hero aesthetic that we've seen in the anime adaptation to date:

Preview for tomorrow's episode of My Hero Academia Season 6! Dark Hero is here!



Besides sporting a look that makes him appear more like a villain than a hero, Deku has gained a level of mastery over One For All that was able to get him a victory over Lady Nagant, while also allowing him to claim a quick win over Muscular, the larger-than-life antagonist who caused Midoriya some serious problems in the past. Fighting alongside Endeavor, All Might, Hawks, and Best Jeanist, Izuku is doing his best at keeping Hero Society afloat, but might find himself having to answer to his friends for his recent decisions.

Do you think Deku can step back from the ledge as a Dark Hero and return to his path of becoming the Symbol of Peace?