My Hero Academia Fans Are Shouting Out Season Six's Most-Anticipated Moments

My Hero Academia's sixth season will introduce the anime adaptation to the War Arc, the battle that has been building between the Class 1-A heroes and the villainous Paranormal Liberation Front led by Shigaraki and his fellow young antagonists. Arriving this October, the War Arc has come and gone in the pages of the Shonen's manga, allowing readers to share their thoughts on which moments they are most looking forward to in the anime adaptation by Studio Bones.

To catch fans up to speed, My Hero Academia's fifth season focused mostly on a UA Academy civil war, in which a training exercise pit the students of Class 1-A against their rivals in 1-B. In the background, the League of Villains was gaining strength and resources by overtaking the forces of the Meta Liberation Army, a movement that was led by Re-Destro and was looking to create a world in which no one's Quirks could be subjected to government regulation. With Shigaraki taking down the Army's leader, the two villainous groups merged and the heroes will have to deal with the fallout, including fighting against the Front that is now over one hundred thousand members strong. Needless to say, the War Arc will be one to remember, and not every hero and villain will make it out alive.

Be forewarned that this article will be diving into serious spoiler territory for those who haven't read the manga.

