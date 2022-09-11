My Hero Academia Season 6 TV Spot Released: Watch

My Hero Academia has been on a break for over a year now, and it is almost time for Izuku to return to battle. After all, season six is just around the corner. Studio Bones will bring the anime's comeback to life in less than a month, and we've just been given our first TV spot for season six.

As you can see below, the reel went live over in Japan thanks to My Hero Academia's official Twitter. The promo does not reveal any major spoilers for audiences, of course. However, it does feature some intense shots of Eraserhead and Endeavor as they join their fellow pros in battle.

【CM 15sec.】

My Hero Academia Season 6

Scheduled for October 1!



✨More: https://t.co/atRFpDxcnB pic.twitter.com/eML0KVrWpO — AnimeTV チェーン (@animetv_jp) September 10, 2022

If you are familiar with the My Hero Academia manga, well – you know how season six is going to go. The anime is on the cusp o its most intense arc to date, and we have the pro heroes to thank. They ended season five prepared to raid Shigaraki and the Paranormal Liberation army at large. The heroes even brought in Classes 1-A and 1-B on the mission which they will surely regret. None of the heroes know how strong Shigaraki has become, and manga readers know this raid won't go as planned.

If you are not caught up with My Hero Academia right now, you have until October 1st to binge the anime. Crunchyroll and Hulu are streaming the show right now for fans stateside. As for the manga, the series is ongoing under creator Kohei Horikoshi. You can read up on chapters in real-time through Manga Plus or the Shonen Jump app.

Are you excited to watch this next season of My Hero Academia? What do you want to see from the show's comeback? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.