My Hero Academia Slips a Secret Into a Special Manga Volume

My Hero Academia is getting ready to launch its darkest Arc to date within its fifth season via the My Villain Academia saga, but one fan has managed to discover that one of the manga volumes featuring the League of Villains' leader, Shigaraki, holds a secret surprise that many might have missed. With the upcoming battle between Shigaraki's crew and the Meta Liberation Army set to tear the world apart, the upcoming supervillain battle will make some major changes to the world of UA Academy, also laying the groundwork for Season Six and the War Arc.

Shigaraki has a terrifying Quirk in the form of decay, a power that allows him to disintegrate anything he touches. The upcoming Meta Liberation Army Arc is set to explore the League of Villains' leader's younger days, and rest assured, they are just as disturbing as the antagonist himself. On top of his insanely powerful abilities, Shigaraki has the added terror of being the grandson of All Might's mentor, Nana Shimura, who was adopted by All For One for the sole reason of getting revenge on the heroes that slighted him so often in the past. Needless to say, anime viewers should expect some major moments to arrive for Shigaraki in the future.

Reddit User Rogue Deku discovered that the cover of the 25th volume of My Hero Academia's manga, featuring the villain Shigaraki hysterically laughing, is also in actuality glow-in-the-dark:

When the War Arc comes to a close in the anime's sixth season, expect some major changes for both Shigaraki and the wielder of One For All, Midoriya, as hero society changes astronomically following the conclusion of the major battle between the heroes and villains. With the current storyline of the manga seeing Deku battling against his friends in Class 1-A, anime fans have a large number of shocking events on the way for the series.

The creator of My Hero Academia, Kohei Horikoshi, has touted the current storyline taking place in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump as being the final chapter of the series, though many fans are hoping that we are still years away from seeing the final conflict between Midoriya and Shigaraki.

