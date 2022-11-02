My Hero Academia Sets Up Spinner's Tragic Downfall

My Hero Academia is somehow fitting additional arcs into his final run – and the latest seems like it is planting a big, tragic, death flag over a breakout fan-favorite of the series: Spinner. Shuichi Iguichi (aka Spinner) has become the successor to Hero Killer Stain; as a heteromorph (those whose quirks affect their physical appearances in drastic ways, leading to them being ostracized by society. As the Final War Arc of My Hero Academia began, Spinner was tapped by All For One to be one of his main lieutenants in the war, who has been given a special mission, with special enhanced powers to achieve it.

However, in My Hero Academia Chapter 371, it's made clear that All For One's "gifts" could turn out to be more of a curse, as possessing multiple quirks is slowly but surely wearing down Spinner's body and mind!

This "Heteromorph War" mini-arc has seen Spinner and an entire army of Paranormal Liberation Front loyalists – as well as civilian sympathizers – trying to storm the facility where the pro heroes and police are holding Kurogiri, the top Nomu whose teleportation powers are key to the villain's movements. U.A. student Mezo Shoji is the one holding the line against Spinner and his squad – and now their final battle is set to go down!

By the end of My Hero Academia Chapter 371, it's evident that the new quirks All For One gave to Spinner (Body Bulk, Scalemail) are giving him power at the cost of his very life. However, the added quirk is also breaking down Spinner's mind, making more animalistic and throwing a thick fog over his thoughts. In that delapidated state, Spinner doesn't seem to care anything about himself or his well-being – he's simply throwing himself into completing the mission for All For One, and getting revenge for all the heteromorphs that society has persecuted.

Like so many things in My Hero Academia, this feels like an odd resolution to Spinnner's story. Fans have long held theories about where Spinner, in particular, would end up, as he was presented as being one of the League of Villains/Paranormal Liberation Front members who was least motivated by the evil ideals of All For One. Spinner's dedication to Hero Killer Stain's mantra and beliefs made him another big "X-Factor" that could have turned against the heroes and villains alike. Technically that could still happen, as Spinner could turn around and lead his army of angry heteromorphs away from this war entirely. Right now though, it feels a lot more likely that Spinner will become a tragic martyr that inspires and entire new era of heteromorph pride.

