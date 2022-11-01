My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Gives Shoji His Best Moment Yet

Warning! Massive spoilers for My Hero Academia Chapter 371 to follow! My Hero Academia has been making its way through the final war between the heroes and villains, and the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of the series is giving Mezou Shoji his best moment in the manga yet! The latest chapters of the manga have shifted to a new battlefield as a huge army of Heteromorphs tired with the way they had been treated have teamed together with the Paranormal Liberation Front to mount a massive attack on the police. But Shoji and Koji Koda are two of the heroes leading the charge against them.

With the latest chapters of the series focusing on Shoji and Koda's fight against the army that is over 15,000 strong, the two of them have been directly facing against the same kind of prejudice that they have been up against their entire lives. It's become both a physical and metaphorical threat as Spinner becomes a monster unlike anything he had ever been before, and Shoji, bearing the weight of his tragic past, is now fueling all of that energy, rage, sadness and hope into a final attack against Spinner.

What Happens to Shoji in My Hero Academia Chapter 371?

Chapter 371 of My Hero Academia begins with Shoji directly confronting the monstrous new Spinner (who has since been manipulated into a terrible new form with All For One's power) and asks about their grander plan. It's clear they're manipulating the citizens who just want a better life, but Shoji himself won't let this stand as it will set back all of their progress for decades. As the two of them begin to fight, Shoji tries to get through to Spinner to use that same rage to better help those around them.

Knowing that there has to be a better way for all of them to move forward regardless of the damage Spinner is doing, Shoji now poises himself (mental and physical scars and all) to take on Spinner with his full force as the chapter comes to an end. He might be a symbol of the kinds of trauma those around them can inflict on the Heteromorphs, but a success here could make him a symbol of the future they could all want.

How do you feel about Shoji's current fight against Spinner? Do you think he has an actual chance of winning?