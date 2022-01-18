My Hero Academia Debuts Its Big Strategy to Defeat All For One

My Hero Academia broke down All Might’s new strategy in order to take down All For One and Tomura Shigaraki! The Final Act of Kohei Horikoshi’s original manga series has been spending the last few chapters getting ready for the final confrontation between the heroes and the villains, but the heroes have been scrambling to come up with any kind of countermeasures for the villains’ overwhelming numbers. Then there’s the matter of dealing with Shigaraki and All For One themselves as the two of them have become a hybrid strong enough to kill major heroes with relative ease.

With the heroes formulating an official strategy utilizing the U.A. High School traitor in some way, they are now preparing to make their move on the villains before Shigaraki or All For One decides to strike themselves. As they are getting their new strategy of attack together, All Might reveals his new plans against the powerful villainous duo that is unfortunately much easier said than actually done. His plan to defeat the two of them, or at least make them beatable at all, is to split them up as much as they can.

Chapter 340 of the series sees the heroes gather a select group of close confidants (to avoid another traitor situation), and All Might explains that whether or not they are talking about their main or backup plans, they key thing they will need to accomplish is splitting All For One from Tomura Shigaraki. All Might figures that due to how much stronger they have gotten (as demonstrated by the fight with Star and Stripe) and their mind melding abilities, if the two villains fight together then the heroes have no chance of winning.

Thus the bare minimum is to split them by at least ten kilometers (about a little over six miles, for domestic fans), but it’s also a much easier said than done plan because they’ll actually need to split up all of the villains in order to actually stand a chance. Meaning we’re about to see a lot of one on one or one on many types of battles as the Final Act continues. That’s if the heroes can separate them, however.

What do you think? How do you feel about All Might's plans against the villains? How are the heroes even going to accomplish something like this? What are you hoping to see in the rest of the Final Act?