My Hero Academia Explores How Class 1-A Really Feels About the Traitor

My Hero Academia has revealed just how Class 1-A really feels about the traitor after that big reveal with the newest chapter of the series! The Final Act of Kohei Horikoshi’s original manga series has been one dramatic moment after another as the heroes still face the wake of the Paranormal Liberation Front War. Just as they were getting their bearings and reunited as a full class once more after getting Izuku back to school, it was soon revealed that the traitor lurking in their midst was one of their own after all. It was a lot of emotional material to break down.

With Yuga Aoyama being revealed as the traitor who had been sending All For One information about Class 1-A’s whereabouts, the immediate aftermath of the reveal broke all of their hearts. Each of them could only cry and ask Aoyama why he did what he did, and whether or not he actually felt anything when working with all of them. Now that all of the immediate feelings and reactions are out of the way, the newest chapter is able to dive even deeper and reveal how the rest of the class really feels about Aoyama.

Chapter 338 of the series reveals that Detective Tsukauchi plans to take the Aoyama family into custody, and even plans to keep them from speaking. But before he can do so, Denki Kaminari speaks up about using him as some way to get one over on All For One. The other heroes are concerned about it and worry that his classmates are actually the ones who were the most hurt about the situation. But even with all of that said, the rest of the class is ready to move forward and even reach out to him.

Feeling that Aoyama is truly good in his heart, and accepting responsibility for the fact they never picked up on it either, they want to help him as much as they can. Wanting to accept him as their true peer, and knowing the Aoyama only did what they did out of fear, they don’t want to toss him to the side. They went through all of that trouble to save Izuku after he lied to him, so it’s the same situation for Aoyama as well.

Now moving forward Aoyama’s going to be a part of whatever plan the heroes have against the villains, and kickstart his path to redemption. But what do you think? How do you feel about Class 1-A’s reaction to the big traitor reveal? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!