My Hero Academia Fans React to Shigaraki’s Bloody Backstory

My Hero Academia has lots of villains to juggle, but none of them are bigger than Shigaraki. Not even All For One has taken the top-dog position, and it is all thanks to Shigaraki and his charms. The baddie has quite the fanbase, and netizens are freaking out now that they’ve seen his bloody backstory firsthand.

The whole thing went live this weekend when My Hero Academia hit up fans with its latest episode. The update was one of the most anticipated this season, and it is easy to see why. Promos confirmed the release would show off Shigaraki’s turning point as a child, and as you can see below, netizens are still shocked.

For those who have seen the newest episode of My Hero Academia, you know the backstory is gory as can be. Shigaraki was once an adorable kid with an older sister, but his parents had their issues. His mother often fell to her controlling husband, and he had a grudge against heroes. After all, his mother was Nana Shimura, and he was put up for adoption by knowing only that his mother wanted to pursue her career.

Without any other info on his side, Shigaraki’s dad became a harsh man, and his abuse towards his son grew. Eventually, things culminated in Shigaraki’s deadly quirk manifesting, but he did not know how to handle it. Panicked over his father’s reaction, Shigaraki ends up killing his sister and mother before the boy murders his father on purpose. In the aftermath, Shigaraki is taken in my All For One, and the older man trains him as we all know now.

Clearly, this gory origin story is a lot to take in, and it left quite the wound on Shigaraki’s psyche. Now, it is only a matter of time until Izuku must face his story on his own. If the hero wants to save Shigaraki from his master, he needs to know the villain inside and out, and this ugly tale is part of My Hero Academia’s history.

