My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Teases All Might’s Isolation

The newest chapter of Kohei Horikoshi’s My Hero Academia manga is teasing All Might’s isolation with its big cliffhanger. The Final Act of the series has been quite the transformative one for Izuku Midoriya as he’s taken on the full burden of One For All’s power while getting ready for the inevitable confrontation against Tomura Shigaraki and All For One. But while it’s been tough for Izuku, it’s also been very eye-opening for All Might as well as not only have fans started to see a new side to him, but he’s starting to see a new side to himself.

The newest string of chapters have been quite revealing for the relationship between All Might and Izuku as those around the duo have started to pick up on just how much the two don’t mesh well with one another. As Izuku continues to grow and take on more of One For All on his own, he’s not only leaving All Might behind but it seems like All Might is forcing more distance between the two of them as well. This looks to be especially the case with the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of the series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Previous chapters of the series have teased that we would see a new path for Izuku and All Might over the course of the Final Act, but Chapter 325 of the series is starting to shape up what this new path will be. We’ve seen Izuku struggling against the public opinion as he was almost turned away from the U.A. safe haven, but that was all turned around thanks to Ochaco Uraraka’s efforts. Through her heartfelt speech, the pro heroes like Endeavor, Hawks, and Best Jeanist realized they were helpless in helping turn the tide. But it’s even worse for All Might.

The cliffhanger from the chapter revealed that he was standing just outside of U.A., but refused to go in. He likely heard Ochaco’s speech over her megaphone as well, and he’s probably dealing with the guilt of his role in bringing so much suffering to Izuku as well. Because her plea was about how much he’s been hurting, this most likely struck a much more intimate chord with Izuku. When he had last seen him, Izuku had completely abandoned him.

All Might might feel like he can’t be much of a mentor anymore now that Izuku has this wider support system, and it looks like its causing an isolation that we could see get even more intense as the chapters continue. But what do you think? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!