My Hero Academia Sets Up Spinner's New Power

My Hero Academia is setting the stage for Spinner's new power with the newest chapter of the series! With the Final Act of the manga now in the midst of the final battles between the heroes and villains, and fans got a brief look at all of the new battlefields breaking out when the fights first began. Now with the first of these major battles seemingly settled for now, fans recently got a fresh look at all of the battles and it has become immediately clear that the war is much bigger than the series had let on before.

The newest chapter of the series sees the heroes telling each other group about the first major victory for their side, and through this fans get to see how each of the heroes and villains react to the shifting news in the war as well. It's the same case for Spinner because while he might be a villain, he has been fighting alongside with those he considers close allies and had even looked up to them in various ways. All the while, it seems like he's gotten a new power boost from All For One before actually heading into the final battle.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 353 of My Hero Academia updates fans on Spinner, and it's revealed that he and the faction of heteromorph villains are a part of the group that's attacking U.A. Academy in their special base flying above. He's been grown to a massive new size, and when he reacts to news of Dabi's loss a flashback reveals how he didn't believe that Dabi could lose. Believing the fiery villain to have "everything," power, and things that Spinner himself felt like he lacked, it seems like the flashback also teased that All For One granted him a new ability before the final battle.

Now that Spinner's essentially become an icon to the heteromorph outcasts much like himself, he's been granted a new giant sized body in order to reflect this and command all of those new allies in the field. It's a bit of a bummer considering Spinner has been dealing with this lack of confidence throughout the series so far, and getting a new power from All For One seems to have thrown a new wrench into his self-confidence than ever before.

