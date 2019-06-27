My Hero Academia Finally Reveals Spinner’s Quirk

My Hero Academia is racking up its quirk count by the week, and the manga’s latest chapter made good on its additions. Thanks to the Meta Liberation Army, fans just learned about one villain’s long-rumored quirk, and it turns out to be just what fans guessed.

After all, Spinner just had his quirk outed to the world, and fans have questions about the ability.

Not long ago, My Hero Academia put out a new chapter, and it was there fans met up with Spinner. The baddie, who is also known as Shuichi Iguchi, is on the battlefield as the League of Villains takes on the Liberation Army. When he gets put against an executive of the fleet, Spinner gets angry as he watches this so-called politician send soldiers to their death, and it is there the new guy decides to out Spinner.

“Your Gecko Meta ability allows you to cling to walls, but that’s about it,” Koku Hanabata says.

Of course, Spinner is taken back by this man’s knowledge. There is short moment readers are led to believe the League member may lose his nerve after being taunted, but the thought of Stain keeps Spinner going. After all, the madman is the one who inspired Spinner to take up a life of crime despite his less-powerful quirk.

“I’ve got nothing to love, like Toga does. Nothing I really wanna do. But back then, I just know something lit a fire in my heart. All I could think was how I wanted a glimpse of the future he was imagining,” Spinner tells Koku with a crazed smile.

“Sure, I’m just a nobody who jumped on a bandwagon, but what’s wrong with that?! Nothing, right? And you people ain’t much better!!”

Now, it seems Spinner is ready to show what his disparaged quirk can do, and there is no telling how the fight will go down. The commander has numbers on his side, but Spinner has the determination to see Stain’s mission through. So, it is about time you put down your bets on who will come out the victor between the two.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with a new film in theaters later this year too.