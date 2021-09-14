My Hero Academia Dives Into Spinner’s Origin Story

My Villain Academia has taken the opportunity to not only strengthen several members of the League of Villains, but has also dove into the origin stories of the likes of Shigaraki, Twice, and Toga to name a few. While not getting as much screen time as his villainous counterparts, the lizard-like ninja known as Spinner also had a brief re-telling of his origin story, which is far different from the other antagonists of the League. Though Spinner definitely isn’t as strong as the likes of Shigaraki or Twice, he remains a pivotal member of the League of Villains.

Spinner first appeared following the defeat of Stain in the second season of the anime series, apparently being influenced by the idea that hero society was corrupt and that a new way had to be created by the likes of the villains. Unlike Toga, Twice, and Shigaraki, Spinner’s origin wasn’t anywhere near as tragic, as he mostly lived like a hermit and was called into action by witnessing the actions of Stain and the other villains of the world. Spinner, aka Shuichi Iguchi, was seeking acceptance after being ostracized thanks to his lizard-like appearance and unfortunately found it with Shigaraki’s crew as he continues to fight to bring down the world of heroes.

In the latest installment of season five, Spinner is fighting a large number of members of the Meta Liberation Army, and with his Quirk primarily allowing him to stick to walls and not much else, it’s clear that it’s a battle that is stacked against him. Regardless of the odds, Shuichi remains committed to the cause, latching himself to Shigaraki and his ultimate goal while battling against the villain Trumpet and his Quirk that allows the MLA member to hype up his followers.

On top of sticking to walls, Spinner also has some trusty swords that definitely come in handy with this latest fight, but the villain definitely was able to prove himself unique not just thanks to his powers, but also with his idiosyncratic background that turned him from a hermit into one of the most popular members of the League.

