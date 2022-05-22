My Hero Academia Debuts Fiery New Shoto Cover Art

✖

My Hero Academia has debuted some fiery new cover art to honor Shoto Todoroki with the newest chapter of the series! Ever since Kohei Horikoshi kicked off the final war between the heroes and villains, it's been one intense moment after another as fans are starting to see who was facing off against who for the final time. The most curious of this has been seeing the final fight between Shoto and Dabi as the two of them have quite a lot of shared history that they need to work out amidst one final blaze of glory and conflicting emotions.

The latest chapters of the series have started to see Shoto fighting against Dabi, and revealed the fruits of the young hero's training for such a purpose. While Dabi's flames have been burning hotter than ever, Shoto has been counteracting them by easing his own mind and using his cold and hot abilities in the kind of union that's only possible with his power. Now he's gracing the cover of Chapter 353 of the series that gives fans a color idea of what Shoto's newest Flashfire Fist move looks like in use! Check it out below:

Chapter 353 of My Hero Academia continues the fight between Shoto and Dabi as Shoto continues to unleash more of his new power. He's been using his ice abilities to balance out the heat of his Flashfire Fist flames, and it's become a much different version of Endeavor's own ability that is that much better due to Shoto's unique quirk. It's both an ability and a fight that brings him full circle as a character through the series as a whole, and now sets him up for that much brighter of a future.

If the My Hero Academia manga is getting ready for its grand finale, this just might be one of the last few times that Shoto gets to look as cool as he does in the moment. But at the same time, this also might end up being the start of something even bigger for the cool and fiery hero.