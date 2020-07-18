My Hero Academia Stage Play Postpones Livestreams Following Positive COVID-19 Tests

✖

My Hero Academia was lucky when it came to its anime, as the fourth season was finished prior to the coronavirus pandemic, meaning fans didn't have to wait too long to see how the adventures of Midoriya and company wrapped this time around, however, it seems as though fans of the stage play will have to wait as it discovered two staff members who tested positive for COVID-19. The Stage Play, titled My Hero Academia The Ultra Stage Honmono no Hero: Plus Ultra Ver, was going to stream online with no audience but will have to be delayed as a result of the testing.

My Hero Academia is far from the first anime property to have a stage play of its very own, with the likes of Naruto, Ruruouni Kenshin, Beastars, and several other popular anime series getting the chance to stretch their legs on the live action stage. With actors portraying all the heroes and villains associated with the universe that gave us UA Academy, we hope that the Stage Play will return soon and that some day, it makes its way to North America as well.

The Official Twitter Account for the Stage Play, HeroACA_Stage shared the unfortunate news with fans regarding the delay when it came to the latest live action iterations of Midoriya, Shigaraki, All Might, and the rest of the cast of My Hero Academia:

The Production Committee behind the Stage Play had this to say:

"Thank you for always supporting 'My Hero Academia The "Ultra" Stage.' Before resuming rehearsals for the recently announced live-streaming of the no-audience performances, we asked all the people involved in the show to take the PCR test, considering the current infection situation in Tokyo.

As a result, two people were found to be positive for the new coronavirus. We asked the local health center to confirm this, and it was found that no other staff members had been in close contact with the two, as it was before the rehearsals were resumed. However, it became difficult to resume rehearsals, and after much discussion with the organizers, we have decided to postpone the show. We apologize for the anxiety and inconvenience this may cause, and we ask for your understanding."

