‘My Hero Academia’ Stage Play Reveals Full Live-Action Costumes

My Hero Academia will be making its live-action debut in Japan with a special stage play, and although much of the cast’s costumes have been revealed partly, the play has fully revealed the costumes for the majority of the cast and characters.

Thanks to @aitaikimochii on Twitter, the full-body shots of each of the actors in costumes reveal just how well some of the series’ characters have made the jump to live-action…and just how not well some others fared.

Here’s a compilation all the #BokuNoHeroAcademia Stage Play full body costume photos for each character! So far, the character images released are Deku, Bakugou, Todoroki, Kirishima, Ochako, Iida, Tsuyu, Yaoyorozu, Shinsou, Mei, Tokoyami, Aoyama, Denki, and Mineta! Enjoy~ pic.twitter.com/zmovyX0NT8 — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochii) January 9, 2019

The images include reveal a full look at Midoriya, Bakugo, Todoroki, Kirishima, Uraraka, Yaoyorozu, Tsuyu, Hatsume, Iida, Kaminari, Shinso, Tokoyami, Aoyama, and Mineta’s hero costumes. It’s clear that some of the costumes have handled the transition better than others, with Tokoyami proving a major standout for the wrong reasons.

But with the play being the series’ first foray into live-action, there were bound to be some growing pains. Running at The Galaxy Theatre in Tokyo from April 12-21 and the Sankei Hall Breeze in Osaka April 26-29, My Hero Academia: The “Ultra” Stage will be directed by Tsuneyasu Motoyoshi, Hideyuki Nishimori will write the script, Shunsuke Wada is composing the music, and Umebo will handle the choreography.

The cast for the play includes Shin Tamura as Izuku Midoriya, Yume Takuchi as Ochako Uraraka, Ryota Kobayashi as Katsuki Bakugo, Naoki Tanaka as Eijiro Kirishima, Hiroki Ino as Tenya Iida, Ryo Kitamura as Shoto Todoroki, Saaya Yamasaki as Momo Yaoyorozu, Mao Noguchi as Tsuyu Asui, Yugo Sato as Denki Kaminari, Nagato Okui as Mineta, Shinichi Hashimoto as Yuga Aoyama, Rin Matsubara as Fumikage Tokoyami, Marino Baba as Mei Hatsume, Daisuke Matsukawa as Hitoshi Shinso, Raita as Tomura Shigaraki, Yusuke Seto as Eraserhead, Yuki Okamoto as Present Mic, Yusuke Ueda as Endeavor, and Tsuyoshi Hayashi as skinny All Might, and Hiroaki Iwanaga as the muscular All Might.

