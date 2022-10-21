My Hero Academia Star Unpacks Twice's Huge Role in Season 6

For six seasons, voice actor Daichi Endou has been bringing to life a popular villain from My Hero Academia's roster in Twice, the duplicating antagonist that had a hilarious personality but powers that made him a dangerous entry in the League of Villains. With the latest season six episode, Twice met an unfortunate end while battling against Hawks, the number two hero that went undercover to learn the secrets surrounding the Paranormal Liberation Front, and Endou didn't hold back when it came to reflecting on the villain's demise during his interview with Weekly Shonen Jump.

For a villain, Twice had quite the tear-jerking death scene, being struck down by Hawks and one of his sharp feathers that he could use as a stabbing weapon. Before the beloved antagonist left this mortal coil, he was able to have a touching moment with Toga, the blood-drinking villain that had a close relationship with Twice. Despite Twice's death, the war is far from finished as Hawks is now battling against the fire-wielding Dabi and Shigaraki hasn't even entered the fray yet. With the heroes having an upper-hand thanks to unleashing a surprise assault on the Paranormal Liberation Front, Shigaraki's forces are still very much in the game.

Twice's Obituary

Endou had this to say when he recorded the installment which saw Twice die, having read the manga prior and knowing the fate that would befall his villainous anime character:

"On that day, I didn't even want to go to the studio (laughing nervously). Because I knew I would suffer! As I was recording I put out all the suffering and doubt that have always defined Twice and so I think those ended up being my feelings as well. And a few months ago we from the League of Villains had had our own real-life VA event, which I think strengthened our bonds even more."

To extrapolate on his feelings, Twice's voice actor detailed his feelings when he read of his characters' demise in the manga created by mangaka Kohei Horikoshi:

"When it comes to the manga, I made a choice not to read the chapters that are focused on the heroes, so I also felt this "anger" towards the way they were acting. I know the villains are the bad guys and that they will eventually be defeated, but Twice kept fighting for the sake of his friends until the end, so I ended up clinging to the idea that maybe things would go differently for him."

