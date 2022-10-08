My Hero Academia Confirms Season Six English Dub Release Date

The debate between "subs and dubs" will forever be contested by anime fans, with English dubbed series typically following the original Japanese dubbing. As My Hero Academia's sixth season continues to release new installments that focus on the Paranormal Liberation War, the English Dub is arriving sooner than you might think as the Shonen franchise has shared the release date for these episodes. With the original English cast returning to voice the heroes and villains that makeup UA Academy's universe, the War Arc will require some serious voice acting across the board.

Season Five acted as quite the build-up for this confrontation which is currently playing out in My Hero Academia's latest season, with the arc focusing on the battle between the League of Villains and the Meta Liberation Army resulting in a new force that threatens Hero Society like no threat before it. With this new villainous force numbering over one hundred thousand, Shigaraki is currently being boosted by receiving the power of All For One, and the mad scientist Dr. Garaki has unleashed new High-End Nomu to help in changing the face of Hero Society, making the Paranormal Liberation Front that much more dangerous.

The Official My Hero Academia Twitter Account shared the news that the English Dub for the sixth season will begin on October 15th, meaning fans watching the anime adaptation via this version only have to wait for a little over a week before the English voice actors return to their roles as the Shonen heroes and villains:

It's time to get ready for an all-out war. 💥



The English dub of My Hero Academia Season 6 kicks off OCTOBER 15! pic.twitter.com/hW3wVRdvmq — My Hero Academia (@MHAOfficial) October 8, 2022

Considering the length of the War Arc, most of season six is sure to focus on this battle between heroes and villains but in the pages of the manga, the Final Arc is playing out under the artistic talents of Shonen creator Kohei Horikoshi. Much like the fight against the Paranormal Liberation Front, the final battle sees all the heroes and villains clashing for the fate of Hero Society, and some titanic tussles have already taken place.

Are you hyped for the return of My Hero Academia's English Dub for the anime adaptation's sixth season? Which voice actor are you most looking forward to seeing make a comeback in the sixth season? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.