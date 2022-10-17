My Hero Academia Breaks Hearts With an Emotional Goodbye

My Hero Academia is now in the midst of a full war for the sixth season of the anime, and the newest episode of the series is really breaking hearts with an emotional goodbye between some surprising characters! The sixth season of the anime is making use of all the time the fifth season had spent building the strength of both sides by launching into a full war between the heroes and Paranormal Liberation Front. While this war has already led to some big moments for the heroes, the newest episode raised the stakes to a bloody new level for the villains.

The newest episode of the series saw Hawks enact his secret mission for the heroes' assault on the Paranormal Liberation Front base, and it's revealed that he actually wanted to take out Twice because the villain's ability would turn the tide of the battle back in the villains' favor. When his first initial ploy to take him into custody didn't work out, he ended up killing Twice. Thus it leads to a heartbreaking moment in which Twice uses his final moments to actually tell Himiko Toga goodbye:

This Toga and Twice moment can make a grown man cry pic.twitter.com/FVia1oBLhE — Tiktok:@HumbleAnime (@OnlyHumbleAnime) October 15, 2022

Episode 116 of My Hero Academia (and the third episode of the sixth season overall) sees Twice ultimately killed by Hawks, but he is able to get one final double out as he bleeds to death on the ground. Wanting to return the hanker chief that Toga had lent him before, his double saves Toga and Mr. Compress from a hero who had captured them. But it was a bittersweet reunion as Toga is immediately able to figure out that something is wrong with this double. It begins falling apart as Twice dies.

He wanted to go all out for his friends one last time, and unfortunately will no longer be a part of the series. Apologizing to her for not being able to do more, Toga hugs Twice and thanks him for saving her anyway. He might have considered himself unlucky for his life to this point (and wants Hawks to die a horrible death as a result), but Twice was able to die happy knowing for a brief time that he had found others who loved him.

How do you feel about Twice's death in My Hero Academia's newest episode? What did you think of his goodbye with Toga?