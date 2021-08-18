My Hero Academia Drops New Movie Still of Izuku

✖

The latest film in the Shonen series My Hero Academia, World Heroes Mission, has been the most profitable film of the franchise released in Japanese theaters to date, and while we still don't have an official release date for when this latest adventure of Class 1-A will hit North America, the movie is continuing to release new information and images from the battle against Humarize. With the film seeing Deku framed for mass murder, it seems that he won't just have to battle against all-new villains, but also against public perception which sees him as a criminal.

In Japanese theaters, My Hero Academia's third movie has already pulled in around $14 million USD, proving that there is still plenty of gas left in the tank for what is easily one of the most popular Shonen series today. As the fifth season of the television series is prepping to enter into a dark new phase of the story of UA Academy with a saga that focuses primarily on the villains in My Villain Academia, there is plenty on the way for fans of Deku and company. World Heroes Mission hasn't just been successful at the box office, it has trounced both Heroes Rising and Two Heroes so far during its theatrical run.

The Official My Hero Academia Twitter Account shared the new image of Midoriya, with the inheritor of One For All showing off a brand new outfit and the scars that he has received in attempting to live up to All Might's legacy and master his all-powerful Quirk against insane villains along the way:

While nothing official has been confirmed regarding this movie's arrival in North America, rumors are swirling online that we might expect the film to land at the end of this October in the West.

What do you think of this new image of Deku from the new My Hero Academia movie? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.