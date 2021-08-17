My Hero Academia Introduces First Second-Year Student with Special Tease

✖

While the lion's share of the run time of the latest installment of My Hero Academia focused on UA Academy teachers Eraserhead and Present Mic encountering a tragic element from their past, viewers were also able to see a very new aspect in the famous superhero school by diving into the roster of the second-year students. One student, in particular, appears to be a favorite of creator Kohei Horikoshi's, and while we do get her name, the Shonen mangaka is still being tight-lipped as to her importance and when the student might be making an appearance in the future.

Mawata Fuwa, the student in question, was pictured briefly when we had the opportunity to see the student body of the second-year classmates, discussing their preparation into entering the world of professional heroes, as the students of Class 1-A head back to school following their work studies. While most of the interactions were jovial, a dark shadow is beginning to spread across the world of hero society, as the villains are planning to unleash an insane attack on the heroes within the next four months, while seeking to change civilization to better accommodate villains and those who don't want the government moderating their Quirks.

Twitter Outlet MHA News compared the first appearance of the mystery student Mawata Fuwa in the anime with her original appearance in the manga, with hints from Kohei Horikoshi that the character still has a big role to play in the future of the franchise:

While Season Five is about to introduce plenty of new villains in the next arc of the fifth season, My Villain Academia, the latest movie in the franchise, World Heroes Mission, also took the opportunity to introduce the series to plenty of new players that might have a presence in the main story moving forward. The new character from the third film, Rody, had Kohei Horikoshi making a comment on social media as he debated whether the hero might appear in the future in either the anime or the manga series.

