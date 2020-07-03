Viz Media Announces My Hero Academia: Team Up Mission U.S. Release

✖

My Hero Academia has taken the world by storm thanks to both its manga and anime following the adventures of Midoriya and the rest of Class 1-A, but the main series isn't the only place to witness the world of UA Academy with Viz Media announcing that it will be bringing the spin-off of Team Up Mission to North America! With there being various spin-off series running with mangas of their own as a part of the My Hero Academia lore, hits like Vigilantes and Smash have helped to further explore a world of super heroes and villains that have populated this world.

Team Up Mission is a spin-off series that focuses on Midoriya and his classmates being teamed up in surprising partnerships, learning to better control their Quirks and fight crime by partnering up their abilities against their fellow young heroes. While this might not take the more serious tone of Vigilantes, which follows a new cast of characters that operate outside of the standard circles of super hero-dom, and doesn't have as much chibi humor as Smash, this series definitely offers something that the main series isn't able to focus on nearly as much with its life or death scenarios arriving on a regular basis.

Viz Media dropped the news that the manga of My Hero Academia: Team-Up Mission will be hitting state side in Spring of 2021, giving a brand new audience the opportunity to read these new stories that follow some of our favorite anime heroes partnering up:

PLUS ULTRA!!! The My Hero Academia: Team-Up Missions manga is coming Spring 2021 in print and digital! 💥 pic.twitter.com/ME40L4fC6C — VIZ (@VIZMedia) July 3, 2020

The official description for My Hero Academia: Team Up Mission reads as such:

"The aspiring heroes of My Hero Academia team up with pro heroes for action-packed missions! To prepare the next generation of heroes for real-world hero work, the ambitious Team-Up Missions Program pairs groups of students with pro heroes to go on action-packed missions where they will learn to use teamwork to defeat villains. Although Izuku Midoriya and his U.A. High friends are thrilled to participate, there's just one catch—there's no telling who will be teamed up with whom!"

Will you be picking up this My Hero Academia spin-off when it drops next year? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and UA Academy!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.