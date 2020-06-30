My Hero Academia Fans Celebrate Shigaraki Following Latest Chapter

By Evan Valentine

My Hero Academia's latest chapter showed that Shigaraki is at his most dangerous level to date, having been granted the power of All For One and leading an army of over one hundred thousand villains as a part of the Paranormal Liberation Front, and fans are celebrating the main villain of the franchise following the latest manga chapter's release! Though Shigaraki has always been a popular character, easily becoming a fan favorite villain in anime today, it will be interesting to see where he goes now that he is one of the strongest characters in the franchise hands down!

How do you feel about Shigaraki's current status in My Hero Academia? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and UA Academy!

