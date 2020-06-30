My Hero Academia Fans Celebrate Shigaraki Following Latest Chapter

My Hero Academia's latest chapter showed that Shigaraki is at his most dangerous level to date, having been granted the power of All For One and leading an army of over one hundred thousand villains as a part of the Paranormal Liberation Front, and fans are celebrating the main villain of the franchise following the latest manga chapter's release! Though Shigaraki has always been a popular character, easily becoming a fan favorite villain in anime today, it will be interesting to see where he goes now that he is one of the strongest characters in the franchise hands down!

