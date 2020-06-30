My Hero Academia Fans Celebrate Shigaraki Following Latest Chapter
My Hero Academia's latest chapter showed that Shigaraki is at his most dangerous level to date, having been granted the power of All For One and leading an army of over one hundred thousand villains as a part of the Paranormal Liberation Front, and fans are celebrating the main villain of the franchise following the latest manga chapter's release! Though Shigaraki has always been a popular character, easily becoming a fan favorite villain in anime today, it will be interesting to see where he goes now that he is one of the strongest characters in the franchise hands down!
How do you feel about Shigaraki's current status in My Hero Academia? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and UA Academy!
About To Lay The Hammer Down
shigaraki complaining before a fight means his opponent is about to get fucking destroyed pic.twitter.com/mFdzRAdISq— max🐀 (@OKElGO) June 25, 2020
Classing It Up
I’m not gonna let y’all ignore formal attire Tomura Shigaraki pic.twitter.com/sBTD8QzQRM— Tarnish🚀 (@Tarnished_Twice) June 26, 2020
Keep All Non-Shigaraki Related News Out Of Here
not about shigaraki? then i'm not interested pic.twitter.com/MY3HOCyJhc— 𝕚𝕣𝕒 ✧ (@fyodorai) June 26, 2020
The Greatest Shonen Villain
Shigaraki is the greatest villian in Shonen Jump right now don't try and disagree with it 🐐 pic.twitter.com/j5ptPL6aSu— Liam (Silvamillion Clover)🍀 (@LiamWC_97) June 26, 2020
The New All Might
BNHA 276 SPOILERS //
SHIGARAKI STEPPING ON ENDEAVOUR WHILE DOING THE ALL MIGHT VICTORY POSE???????? pic.twitter.com/xV7qrbWRhH— Mika 🍊 (@_mikanova) June 24, 2020
Careful Shigaraki
Shigaraki holding stuff carefully always fucks me up bc he's just trying so hard not to destroy them, but it's also so fucking cute pic.twitter.com/jA4z1AyqsE— 🌈 | Chisaki please come home (@levismoonpriv) June 28, 2020
He Really Has Grown
look at how much shigaraki’s grown pic.twitter.com/2T0BRigMCD— elle (@mitsubgo) June 26, 2020
RIP Non-Stans
RIP to anyone who's caught up with the manga and isn't a shigaraki stan that must suck 🤡 pic.twitter.com/JI7z7fqzoj— rem⁷ (@shigaydabi) June 29, 2020
Yes! Yes! Yes!
Me when Shigaraki wins and there is a new war pic.twitter.com/thccmuO1BB— Miria☀️waiting for Lemillion (@togatajosuke) June 30, 2020
You Dropped This King
shigaraki: *does anything*
me: pic.twitter.com/ETSuh3ET3v— 𝕚𝕣𝕒 ✧ (@fyodorai) June 25, 2020
